Traffic halt on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow for construction work

Srinagar, Nov 6: Authorities have issued an order to suspend traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for four hours on Wednesday to facilitate essential construction work.

The suspension order, issued by the District Administration Ramban, has been granted for the purpose of launching girders at Nashri viaduct, a crucial infrastructure development project.

The order, issued by Additional Deputy Magistrate Ramban, Harbans Lal Sharma, stated that the decision to halt traffic was made based on recommendations from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, NHWs (National Highway), Ramban, and the Project Director, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), PIU (Project Implementation Unit) Ramban. The primary objective is to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace, travelers, and drivers.

The suspension of traffic will occur from 0000 hours to 0400 hours on November 8, 2023. This temporary halt is essential for the safe launch of girders at the Nashri Viaduct. All conditions and safety measures are to be strictly adhered to during this construction activity.

The order will be implemented by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, NHWs, Ramban, to guarantee the smooth execution of the traffic suspension.