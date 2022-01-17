GKWebTV

Explained: Which OPDs, IPDs are open amid COVID surge in Kashmir

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Monday clarified over the confusion regarding a video which is being shared on the social media showing "chaos" at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina, also known as JVC, on Srinagar outskirts. Two days ago on Saturday, DHSK, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather had at a special presser said that the OPDs and IPDS at all the Kashmir hospitals will function as normal notwithstanding the exponential spike of late in COVID cases fuelled by the new virus variant Omicron. So why were patients not being allowed to the SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina OPD, in the video? Listen to this exclusive Greater Kashmir chat with the spokesman at DHSK to find out.