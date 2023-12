Dr Rukhsaar Sayeed, who initiated the first frozen food venture in the Kashmir Valley five years ago, is once again in the headlines for securing the second runner-up position in Season 8 of MasterChef India, the biggest food reality show.

She has become the first girl from Kashmir to achieve this feat. Rukhsar, who holds a Ph.D. degree in food technology, says she had always been inclined to showcase the aromatic flavors of Kashmir on this platform.