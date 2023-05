GKWebTV

Video | Heartbreaking Scenes witnessed After fire damages house in Aali Kadal

A 55-year-old woman died after fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Aali Kadal locality of Downtown Srinagar. While the exact cause of the woman’s death was not known, the area saw heartbreaking scenes as the last rites of the deceased woman were held. Report: Zubair Qureshi