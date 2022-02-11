Blinken says Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics

Blinken did not detail the reasons behind the State Department's latest security alert that calls on all American citizens to leave Ukraine. Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border, Blinken said in Melbourne, Australia.

We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics, Blinken added. The Olympic Games are scheduled to end on Feb 20.