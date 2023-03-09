Countries must make 'massive efforts' to reduce salt intake: WHO

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday called on countries to make "massive efforts" to reduce people's salt intake that can prevent the risk of heart problems, stroke, and cancers.

In a first-of-its-kind global report on sodium intake reduction, the global health body noted that the world is off-track to achieve its global target of reducing sodium intake by 30 per cent by 2025.

The report shows that only 5 per cent countries are protected by mandatory and comprehensive sodium reduction policies, while 73 per cent, including India, lack full range of implementation of such policies.