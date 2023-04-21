Elon Musk removes all legacy blue ticks, allows some celebrities to retain

New Delhi, April 21: Chaos prevailed on Twitter on Friday when Elon Musk finally removed all legacy verified accounts with blue check marks but allowed some celebrities to retain it.

In India, one has to shell out Rs 900 a month (or Rs 9,400 a year) to get Blue Verified status.

As more than 4 lakh legacy verified users bid goodbye to the blue check marks, some celebrities have been offered a complimentary Twitter Blue subscription "on behalf of Musk".

"I am paying for a few personally," said Musk. "Just William Shatner, LeBron James and Stephen King," he added.