Global economy dangerously close to a recession: World Bank

“We’ve lowered our 2023 growth forecast from 3 per cent to 1.9 per cent for the global growth, that’s dangerously close to a world recession,” Malpass said at a press conference during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings on Thursday.

“All of the problems that people have taken note of, the inflation problem, the interest rate rises, and the cutoff of capital flow to developing world hit the poor hard,” he said, highlighting the buildup of debt for developing countries.