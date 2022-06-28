PM Modi meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi

In a special gesture, Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by senior members of the Royal family, received Prime Minister Modi at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport.

“I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,” Modi tweeted.

This is their first interaction after the UAE leader’s election as the new president of the Gulf nation last month.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed as well as Royal family members, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

“Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a widely respected statesman who worked tirelessly for the people. In Abu Dhabi, expressed condolences on his demise to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Modi tweeted in Arabic and English languages.