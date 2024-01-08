Smriti Irani, V Muraleedharan meet Türkiye and Malaysia counterparts, discuss Haj affairs

Srinagar, Jan 8 – Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) and Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, accompanied by V. Muraleedharan, MoS for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, have engaged in key meetings with their counterparts from Türkiye and Malaysia. The meetings occurred on the sidelines of the signing of the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Jeddah.

In separate meetings, Smriti Irani and Muraleedharan met with H.E. Prof. Dr. Ali Erbaş, President of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) in Türkiye, and Dato’ Setia Dr. Hj. Na’im bin Hj. Mokhtar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) of Malaysia.

As per an official handout, the discussions focused on sharing experiences related to Haj management and administration, emphasizing the exchange of ideas on best practices.

“Productive discussions today with Prof. @DIBAliErbas, President of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), Türkiye. Explored avenues for shared growth and stronger India-Türkiye bilateral ties, while exchanging insights on Haj management and adoption of best practices for enhanced pilgrimage experience,” said Ms Irani in a post on X.

As per the handout, the scope for digital initiatives for seamless delivery of services, setting up and enhancement of robust and reliable medical facilities for the pilgrims, measures taken especially for the care and facilitation of the women pilgrims were particularly discussed

It was further resolved that avenues and scope for further exchange of ideas and collaboration would be explored so as to ensure that maximum benefits from the adoption of best practices accrue to the Haj pilgrims.