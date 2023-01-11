World's first overseas Kashmiri museum set up in Niagara Falls

Khurshid is a senior robotic oncologic surgeon and heads the urology department of Roswell Park comprehensive cancer centre at Buffalo in the US. He has been working in Buffalo along with his paediatrician wife, Lubna, for the last 17 years.



The couple has assembled 1,500 rare books on Kashmir besides artefacts, which is said to be the biggest collection on Kashmir outside the Valley.



In 2020, the centre purchased the former First Church of Christ Scientist on Park Place. It has its own history. The church had been built in 1917 in the Gothic Revival style by the First Society of Christian Scientists of Niagara Falls that existed since July 26, 1903.



Post-purchase, the interior remodelling started. False ceilings were taken down, the roof was renovated, and windows were resealed, and an elevator was installed. They are also planning to buy two additional houses to provide residential space to visiting Kashmiri artistes, scholars and contributors.



The museum is now ready to be thrown open. The items planned to be displayed include paintings, out of print books, and Kashmiri handicrafts, including shawls, rugs, wood carving, papier machie and other items.



Since costs have shot up post Covid-19, the couple is raising funds from patrons of Kashmiri culture and art and also those interested in synthesis of global culture that consists of different remote yet deeply interconnected cultures of different races and regions.



