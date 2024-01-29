J&K Bank organises 4th country wide customer-meets

Srinagar, Jan 29: It is the unwavering-trust and goodwill of our clientele across the country that continues to inspire us to reach newer heights as we are carrying forward the journey of creating fresh milestones with our performance.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash made these remarks while chairing the main function of Bank’s 4th country-wide customer-outreach programme at Mumbai . The function was part of Bank’s customer-meets organised to listen, understand and resolve the issues faced by its clientele across its operational geographies.

Among few of the Bank’s recent milestones, he spoke about the record annual profit of Rs 1197 Cr posted for FY 2022-23, rolling out of advanced and competitive digital offerings during the last years like Online Account opening Facility, STP platform enabling disbursal of loan upto Rs 1 Cr in just 10 seconds, mPay Delight Plus etc. besides the unprecedented market response to our Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) – a capital raising tool – that resulted in raising CET1 capital of Rs 750 Cr.

While enumerating the Bank’s recent milestones on the occasion, he further asserted, “With our 9-month profit already at Rs 1128 Cr in December 2023, we are all set to break our highest-ever annual profit record posted last FY at Rs 1197 Cr. And all this successful performance is because of your unflinching loyalty that has been the cornerstone of our progress. And your feedback is crucial for our success and resilience.”

The Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta presided over one such customer-meet at Zonal Office Jammu Cluster-1 and appreciated the Bank’s clients for their participation. “Thank you all for being part of this customer meet. At J&K Bank, our commitment to excellence is unwavering. Your trust fuels our dedication to providing innovative banking solutions. We value your feedback and are continually striving to enhance your banking experience. Since our success is intertwined, therefore, let’s strengthen our bonds further to create a more prosperous J&K”, he said on the occasion.

One such meeting was also conducted at the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters, which was chaired by Divisional Head (Kashmir) Tabassum Nazir.