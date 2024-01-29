IUST students shine in Pencak Silat Inter-University Tournament

Photo: Islamic University of Science And Technology
GK NEWS SERVICE

January 30, 2024 2:33 am No Comments

Awantipora, Jan 29: A team of seven members from the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), led by Dr Hilal Ahmad, participated in the All India Pencak Silat Inter-University Tournament 2024 held at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, Punjab, from January 23 to 27.

Mufti Ahmad Farooqi, a talented athlete from the IUST team, brought home a bronze medal, showcasing exceptional skill and determination. Other members of the team demonstrated commendable performance in their respective league bouts.

