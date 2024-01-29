Aliza Shah bags silver medal in 67th SGFI Wushu Championship

Srinagar, Jan 29: In a remarkable achievement, the young and talented athlete Aliza Shah, associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, clinched a medal in the prestigious 67th SGFI Wushu Championship held in Ranchi, Jharkhand from January 23 to 28.

Aliza Shah, a prodigy in the field of Wushu, showcased exceptional skill and determination in the championship, making her state proud. The championship, organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), witnessed spirited participation from young athletes across the country.

Aliza’s dedication and prowess in the martial art form secured her a well-deserved silver medal, highlighting her commitment to excellence in sports.

The achievement of Aliza Shah not only adds a feather to her cap but also reflects the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council to nurturing and promoting young talents in various sports disciplines