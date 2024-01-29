EPFO organises awareness programme in Kishtwar, Pahalgam

Kishtwar, Jan 29: Rizwan Uddin, the Regional PF Commissioner for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, successfully organised an awareness and outreach programme, “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0,” at the Conference Hall, DC Office in Kishtwar.

The programme, conducted in collaboration with Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd., aimed to address concerns and issues faced by employers and employees in the region.

Neelam Shami Rao, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, graced the event via video conference, addressing the program. The Heads of Projects (HOPs) of Pakal Dul, Kiru & Kwar HE Projects of CVPPPL, and over 250 contractors & contract staff engaged by CVPPL and other agencies working in Kishtwar were present.

During his visit to Kishtwar, the PF Commissioner visited the M/s Ratle power project site, engaging in detailed discussions with the workers and their representatives. Addressing their grievances regarding the non-deposition of PF by multiple contractors, he issued necessary directions for compliance.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the first anniversary of Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, an outreach programme was organised by the Regional Office Kashmir at Town Hall, Pahalgam.

The primary objective of this programme is to provide valuable information, address grievances, and offer on-the-spot solutions to the beneficiaries of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). The initiative is being conducted across all districts to strengthen the relationship between the organisation and its stakeholders.

The awareness programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees and employers of various establishments. During the session, participants were informed about the applicability of the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, the provisions of the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995, and the Linked Insurance Scheme 1976. Additionally, the importance of e-nominations and KYC procedures was highlighted.

Particular attention was given to explaining the benefits of insurance under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. Participants were informed that an assured benefit ranging from Rs 2.5 lakhs up to a maximum of Rs 7 lakhs would be provided to the nominee of a deceased member if the member had rendered more than one year of continuous service to EPFO.

During the interactive session, visiting EPFO officials addressed various queries and doubts raised by the participants, providing instant solutions.