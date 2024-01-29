SKUAST-K innovators secure innovation grant

Srinagar, Jan 29: Four Young Innovators of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir mentored under SKUAST K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre brought laurels to the university by securing an innovation grant.

As per the statement, innovators clinched the Raftaar seed grant from RABI SKUAST-Jammu centre supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare GoI.

The Grant of Rs 15 lakh was secured by Maliqa Majid for her innovative Idea/technology and Rs 5 lakh each was secured by Tabasum Akhtar, Sameena and Dr Tahir Nazir for their novel ideas.

All four are scholars turned innovators mentored under SKUAST K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Centre.

This is the result of our dedicated mechanism and Policy, which the university possesses under the framework of the SKUAST K Innovation Startup Policy that provides a flexible environment for university students, scholars and faculty members to translate their commercially viable Ideas into viable Prototypes and Minimum viable Products, the statement said.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof. Nazir A Ganai congratulated all grantees, their mentors and SKUAST KInnovation, incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre for their dedication and great achievement.