JKSTIC approves 1.45Cr research funding to SKUAST-Jammu

Jammu, Jan 28: Jammu and Kashmir Science and Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC), Department of Science and Technology has approved funding to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Jammu (SKUAST)-Jammu for the 19 research projects in various emerging areas.

The grant, totaling a budget of Rs 145.39 lakhs for 19 projects was announced as part of JKSTIC scheme for two years.

The selected projects cover a range of emerging domains in agriculture and veterinary fields, demonstrating a strategic alignment with the latest advancements and societal requirements.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) SKUAST-Jammu Dr. B N Tripathi congratulated the principal investigators for receiving the research grant and expressed gratitude for the support from JKSTIC.

He conveyed appreciation for the backing provided by JKSTIC and underscored the crucial role these grants play in enhancing the research capabilities of the university.

He also emphasised the collaborative aspect of the projects, where multidisciplinary teams from SKUAST-Jammu are engaged in developing innovative solutions.

The projects encompass a wide array of emerging fields, such as the assessment of salt-affected soils, plant tissue culture, upscaling of leaf color charts, detection of major pathogens related to corm rot in saffron, cultivation of cordyceps militaris, rooftop gardening, and the evaluation of molecular markers in cattle and buffaloes, among others.

“These grants are anticipated to enhance SKUAST-Jammu’s standing as a leading institution in agricultural and veterinary research, contributing to the progress of science and technology in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory,” the handout reads.

Director Research SKUAST Jammu, Dr. S K Gupta expressed gratitude towards JKSTIC and emphasised that these projects will foster enhanced collaboration in the near future and significantly strengthen cooperation with JKSTIC.

He said that renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, the university is poised to make substantial advancements in emerging areas, supported by visionary funding initiatives from agencies like JKSTIC.