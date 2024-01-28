Dr Jitendra Singh distributes quality planting material at Kissan Sammelan organised by CSIR IIIM

Jammu, Jan 28: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu on Sunday organised a Kisan Sammelan under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Aroma Mission-III at Hiranagar, Kathua.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Dr. Jitendra Singh, holding independent charge of Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space and Vice President CSIR was Chief Guest at the occasion.

DDC Chairman Kathua Mahan Singh, Vice Chairman DDC Kathua Raghunandan Singh, DDC member Karan Attri and Director CSIR IIIM Jammu Dr Zabeer Ahmed were among the prominent personalities present at the occasion.

As per the handout issued here, over 700 farmers from various villages of Hiranagar Tehsil of Kathua attended the day long Kissan Sammelan.

On the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh distributed the quality planting material of Aroma crops like lemon grass among the farmers of the area.

Addressing the farmers, the minister said that those who have entered in the aromatic crop cultivation have increased their livelihood income to many folds.

“Need of the hour is to give wider publicity and awareness among all stakeholders about these new opportunities of livelihood rolled out in recent years,” he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also appreciated the efforts of CSIR for enhancing the income of farmers through CSIR-Aroma Mission which also gave birth to the Purple Revolution in J&K.

In his address, Director CSIR-IIIM Dr. Zabeer Ahmed expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for gracing the occasion and also appealed to the farmers to take full benefits of the CSIR-Aroma Mission through which a strong connection between farmers and scientists have been made.

Dr. Zabeer Ahmed also highlighted the institute’s significant contributions to scientific accomplishments through research and innovation.

“The societal work carried out by the Institute through implementation of two major mission projects ‘CSIR Floriculture Mission’ and ‘CSIR Aroma Mission’ have immensely benefited the farmers and other stakeholders,” he said.

He also apprised the gathering that this year’s Republic Day celebrations were special for CSIR and CSIR-IIIM family, as the significant contributions of the organisation were showcased in CSIR tableau that passed on 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath, New Delhi, depicting the success story of CSIR-IIIM’s Purple Revolution.

He informed that the CSIR tableau garnered much attention and applause from the spectators, dignitaries, and officials present at the Republic Day Parade and rest of India.

“It served as a visual representation of CSIR’s commitment to society through industrious innovation, and its role in shaping the scientific future of the nation,” he said.

Pertinently, the Kissan Sammalen was organised to generate awareness among farmers about the activities envisaged under CSIR-Aroma Mission.

Director, IIIM appreciated the successful conduct of the Kisan Sammelan where farmers from remote areas of Gujjar Chak, Sapalwan, Pansar, Haria Chak, Chanlaldin, Chabbay Chak, Khanpur, Parkhwal, Sitra Chak, Chhapaki, Chandatyal, Boiya, Mehsa Chak, devo Chak, Mandyal, Kotepunnu, Marheen, and Dhanni-Bera participated in large numbers.

The distribution of quality planting materials aims to sensitise farmers of the region about the versatile and high-value aromatic crops.

“The Lavender and Lemongrass varieties developed by the CSIR-IIIM offer immense potential for income generation and diversification of agricultural activities in the region,” he said.

Nodal Scientist Dr. Suphla Gupta from CSIR-IIIM for CSIR-Aroma Mission Phase-III, Dr. Saurbah Saran in-charge technology business incubator and other scientist team of aroma mission present at the event included Dr. Sabha Jeet, Dr. Rajinder Bhanweria, Dr. V.P. Rahul, Akash Verma and Ankush Verma.