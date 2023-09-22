Mankind Pharma partners with SpiceJet to elevate brand awareness

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma, a reputed global pharmaceutical firm, is set to collaborate with SpiceJet, one of India’s major domestic airlines to elevate brand awareness. The spectacular display on SpiceJet’s plane with Mankind’s logo will not only capture the brand’s journey and vision but also serve as a testament to Mankind Pharma's dedication to innovation and raising the bar in the healthcare industry.
A statement issued here said that this association marks the next step in propagating Mankind Pharma’s vision of ensuring international quality medicines to all. Mankind Pharma has taken a pioneering step by introducing 120 DMF quality API medicines in the Indian market, which conform to stringent international standards.
Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma, expressed his excitement and shared, "At Mankind Pharma, our continuous endeavor has been to improve lives through groundbreaking healthcare solutions. Our goal is to enable access to international quality API medicines for everyone. This has led to the introduction of 120 DMF quality API in our medicines.”
The medicines in the USA comply with stringent USFDA's norms for quality, safety and effectiveness; defined by DMF (Drug Master File). The Drug Master File (DMF) has all the information on an API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/Raw Material for medicines). It provides extensive data on the manufacturing, stability, quality, packaging, purity and impurity profile for authorities to ensure that medicines are up to international standards in terms of quality.