Mankind Pharma partners with SpiceJet to elevate brand awareness

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma, a reputed global pharmaceutical firm, is set to collaborate with SpiceJet, one of India’s major domestic airlines to elevate brand awareness. The spectacular display on SpiceJet’s plane with Mankind’s logo will not only capture the brand’s journey and vision but also serve as a testament to Mankind Pharma's dedication to innovation and raising the bar in the healthcare industry.

A statement issued here said that this association marks the next step in propagating Mankind Pharma’s vision of ensuring international quality medicines to all. Mankind Pharma has taken a pioneering step by introducing 120 DMF quality API medicines in the Indian market, which conform to stringent international standards.