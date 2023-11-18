SKUAST-K kick-starts ESDPs on vegetable production, vermicomposting in Ganderbal, Baramulla

Srinagar, Nov 18: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced three six-week Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programmes (ESDP) on the latest vegetable production and vermicomposting techniques in Ganderbal and Baramulla districts.

A statement said that SKUAST-K’s Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture, organised the comprehensive skill programme under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to provide unemployed youth of the twin districts with essential skills and knowledge for scientific cultivation of vegetables and vermicomposting techniques.

About 25 unemployed youth, entrepreneurs and farmers are participating in the ESDP on ‘Soilless Cultivation of Vegetable Crops: An Emerging Technology for Enhancing Income of Farmers”, which kick-started at the Lar area of Ganderbal district.

Dr Syed Berjes Zehra, training coordinator and assistant professor, Division of Vegetable Science, SKUAST-K, briefed that the program will provide essential skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to kickstart and grow successful businesses in the field of soilless cultivation of vegetable crops. She also explained that the program will provide participants with in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in cutting-edge agricultural practices such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics.

The second six-week ESDP titled ‘Scientific Vegetable Cultivation for Improving Yield’ was inaugurated at the Repora village of Ganderbal district. 25 participants from the village and nearby areas are participating in the programme to gain a comprehensive understanding of Scientific Vegetable cultivation.

Course Coordinator Dr Asima Amin, Assistant Professor, Division of Vegetable Science, SKUAST-K, gave an overview of the training program. She said the participants will learn about the latest methods and best practices in scientific vegetable cultivation, and business prospects available in the industry.

The third ESDP titled ‘Vermicomposting Technology for Sustainable Agriculture’ began at Dhobiwan, Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.

Course Coordinator Dr Ummyiah H Masoodi, an Assistant Professor at the Division of Vegetable Science, said the 25 youth participating in the training will gain a comprehensive understanding of vermicomposting technology for sustainable agriculture. She said by embracing vermicomposting, we not only reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers but also play a role in waste reduction, promoting circular economies and fostering healthier ecosystems.