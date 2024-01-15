Six-hour traffic halt on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow for construction work

Srinagar, Jan 15: Authorities have issued an order to suspend traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for six hours on Tuesday night to facilitate essential construction work.

The suspension order, issued by the District Administration Ramban, has been granted for the purpose of launching girders at MNB-19 a crucial infrastructure development project.

“Based on the recommendation of Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, vide above- quoted reference and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travelers/drivers, sanction is hereby granted in favour of NHAI, PIU Ramban, for taking six-hour traffic haltage from 0000 hours to 0600 hours on 16.01.2024 to 17.01.2024 (intervening night) and traffic haltage from 0000 hours to 0600 hours on 17.01.2024 to 18.01.2024 (intervening night), for launching the girders at MNB 19 & installation of ventilation/ jet fans in Tunnel T5, in strict adherence to the conditions outlined in the aforementioned communication from the Project Director NHAI, PIU Ramban.” Reads an order,a copy of which lies with News Agency Kashmir Scroll.

“Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban and Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, NHWs, Ramban, shall implement the above orders in letter and spirit,” it reads further.