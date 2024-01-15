Srinagar records minus 4.3 as night temp as cold wave sweeps Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 15: The cold wave conditions continued across Kashmir valley as Srinagar recorded night temperature at minus 4.3 degree Celsius, officials said on Monday.

They said Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.3 degree Celsius on Sunday night, almost same as previous night.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees while in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir it was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 2 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius.

A dry and snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer than usual days as Srinagar’s day temperatures were over eight degrees above the normal temperature for this year, officials said.