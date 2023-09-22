Commuters decry slow pace of Dalgate bridge construction

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed resentment over slow pace of construction of Dalgate bridge here.

They said inordinate delay in completing construction of the Dalgate Bridge is taking toll on them. The commuters said that due to the non-completion of the project, the busy Dalgate road that connects many areas, including City Centre, Downtown, and Boulevard, has been facing chronic traffic jams.

Officials from the traffic department said that due to the construction of the bridge, MA Road is witnessing a heavy rush of vehicles, more than its capacity.

They said Dalgate-bound vehicles coming from Downtown take the Sangarmal route instead of Badyari Crossing, overburdening the already overburdened MA road.

“The work on the bridge has been going at a snail’s pace for a long time. The diversion following the construction project is creating traffic bottlenecks. Whether you are coming from Downtown, Boulevard, or City Centre, the traffic is choked near the Dalgate Badyari Chowk. This leads to long traffic jams, taking a huge toll on commuters. It has been a long time since we witnessed the work going on, but there seems to be no major progress,” said Farooq Ahmad, a commuter.