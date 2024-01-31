Execution of World Bank funded projects at advanced stage in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 31: Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Dr. Syed SehrishAsgar today impressed upon all officers of J&K ERA to ensure timely handover of all sub projects completed under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project to user departments.

She said this while chairing the periodic meeting held to review progress on ongoing World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project at the Civil Secretariat, here today.

Reviewing progress on under execution sub projects being executed under JTFRP, Dr. Syed SehrishAsgar was informed that the work on upgradation of 47 dewatering stations in Srinagar city is at advanced stage with work already completed on 40 stations while as work on remaining 7 stations will be completed by March, 2024.

The CEO directed the concerned nodal officers to keenly observe and sort out all impediments hindering progress on execution of works on the sub project. She asked the Additional Secretary, Legal JKERA to follow-up with the SMC the legal issues that may be affecting progress on the sub-project.

Nodal officer for construction of additional block at GDC, Bemina, informed that work on sub project is nearing completion as only some ancillary works and installation of lifts in the building are pending and same will be completed by March,2024

Nodal officer for construction of 160 bedded hospital building at Bone and Joints hospital, Barzulla, being executed under World Bank funded JTFRP, informed that work on the sub-project is at the advanced stage with substantial progress achieved on civil component of the sub project.

Gurcharan Singh, Director, Technical, JTFRP informed that R&B (PWD), which is Project Implementation Unit for the sub-project, has submitted estimates for the additional works to be taken up under the sub-project which included construction of corridor from old hospital building to the new hospital block as well as for construction of boundary wall around the new building. He added that the proposal is being reviewed and will be forwarded to the World Bank for approval at an earliest.

He also informed that work on construction of state of art EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) at OmpuraBudgam is in full swing with an amount of Rs 11.3 crore spent on the sub-project, till date.

DrSehrish was also informed that work on the two vital river morphological studies of Tawi and Jhelum basin being undertaken under JTFRP is underway with reports of various tasks being undertaken by the consultants assigned with the tasks. She asked the concerned nodal officers to diligently follow-up all observations being raised by the project stakeholders.