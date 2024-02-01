Mughal-era heritage wall collapses in Downtown

Srinagar, Feb 1: A part of a Mughal-era heritage wall, also called Kalai, collapsed at Bachi Darwaza locality in Downtown triggering panic in the area in wee hours today.

Locals said the wall collapsed near Bachi Darwaza locality near the revered shrine of Makhdoom Sahab (RA).

The locals said following the overnight snowfall, they woke up due to loud noise of wall collapse. Due to the wall collapse, electric lines and poles were damaged triggering power shutdown in various areas.

“Fortunately, the incident did not happen during peak hours of the day,” said Nazir Ahmad, a local.

He said the wall was dilapidated in absence of maintenance. “Concerned authorities assured us of repairs a few months back, but nothing was done,” he added.

Meanwhile, many videos and pictures of the collapsed wall went viral on social media. The officials pressed men and machinery on the ground to clear the debris and restore electricity.

“Power lines feeding the area were buried under debris resulting in power shutdown. Excavators and men were put on the job to restore electricity quickly,” an official said.

Locals demand repairs of the historic wall to prevent its further collapse. “Authorities must ensure proper maintenance and protection of the historic wall,” they said.

Many netizens, including senior politicians, took to social media to raise the issue of wall collapse. They urged the government to ensure safety and restoration of the historical structure.

“Earlier today, a portion of the fence wall (Kalai) at the entrance of Astan Makhdoom Sahab (RA) shrine collapsed, causing damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries or losses. Due to its heritage value and since it has been declared as a protected monument, I kindly request DC Srinagar and SMC Commissioner Sahab to kindly send a team to assess and facilitate the repair and restoration process,” Tanvir Sadiq, Chief Spokesperson National Conference wrote of X.

An official from the Archaeological Survey of India said that the monument does not come under their jurisdiction but under the Jammu and Kashmir Archaeology Department.