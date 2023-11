Srinagar, Nov 13: Regional Passport Office Srinagar in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee is organising Passport awareness program for Hajj 2024 at Hajj House Bemina, Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

“Hajj aspirants are requested to visit Hajj House Bemina, Srinagar on the scheduled date for getting the information regarding application procedures, documentation requirements and important deadlines related to Haj passport application process,” an official statement said.