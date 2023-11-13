Dilapidated Nowpora road takes toll on commuters

Srinagar, Nov 13: Failure of authorities to undertake repairs of vital Nowpora road leading to Downtown and city centre areas is taking heavy toll on commuters.

Nowpora road was dug up earlier this year for laying drainage pipes. Despite the passage of over six months, the road hasn’t been repaired or macadamised. “Uneven surface and potholes hit smooth vehicular movement. This leads to massive traffic jams on the vital road leading to Downtown and city centre areas,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.

Locals said many times passengers had narrow escapes as the dilapidated road at Nowpora caved in and vehicles were stuck in it for hours. “Even electric autos overturned several times after losing balance due to potholes and uneven surface. Now uneven surfaces near manholes are posing a risk of accidents to commuters and pedestrians,” they said.

Aggrieved shopkeepers said that dust emanating from the dilapidated road at Nowpora has affected their health. Many shopkeepers said they are suffering from chest infections due to dust emanating from the road after vehicles pass over it.

They said during rains, the road turns muddy and vehicles are struck in it. “This is ironic that such an important road leading to Downtown has been left in dilapidated condition. Bad condition of the road affects vehicular movement and results in traffic jams,” they said.

Commuters appealed to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to ensure immediate repairs of the road.