DGP chairs high-level security meeting to review security situation in Kulgam

Srinagar, Nov 13: The Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, R R Swain, chaired a crucial joint security review meeting in District Kulgam, emphasizing the need for an effective mechanism to ensure public safety in the face of elements working against peace.

Accompanied by ADGP Law & Order J&K Vijay Kumar and IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi, the DGP led discussions with high-ranking officers from Police, Army, and CRPF. Notable attendees included ADG CRPF Shri Nalin Prabhat, GoC Victor Force Major General Balbir Singh, and other key officials.

During the meeting, DGP Swain stressed the importance of people-friendly policing and the collaborative effort required from Police, Security Forces, sister agencies, and the general public to maintain a peaceful and secure environment.

He urged officers to strengthen intelligence sharing mechanisms and maintain vigilance against elements seeking to disrupt peace.

Addressing the ongoing threat from across the border, DGP Swain highlighted the desperation of terror handlers to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed officers to continue actions against terrorists and their sympathizers, emphasizing the need for surveillance to thwart any attempts at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere.

The DGP called for the reinforcement of security grids in various areas to ensure the safety of the general public and vulnerable sections.

Acknowledging the commendable role and cooperation of the people, he underscored the necessity for close synergy between police and other forces to ensure a peaceful environment.