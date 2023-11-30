Degree colleges in Kashmir to hold online classes from today

Srinagar, Nov 30: The J&K Higher Education Department (HED) Friday ordered all the Government Degree Colleges in the Kashmir division to shift to online classes from December 1, 2023.

As per the department circular, the move comes as students face significant challenges in commuting to colleges and attending classes due to the harsh winter conditions and inadequate heating arrangements.

As per the circular, instruction issued from the HED highlighted the difficulties faced by the students, particularly those who have to travel long distances or stay in hostels or private accommodations.

“The disruption of normal class work further compounded the situation. The decision aims to ensure uninterrupted academic delivery during extreme cold conditions,” the HED circular reads.

It said that to ensure unhindered academic delivery in adverse and extremely cold conditions, it was impressed upon all the Principals of GDCs of Kashmir division that classes would be conducted through online mode from December 1, 2023, till December 31 or till winter vacations are announced, whichever is earlier.

The Principals of GDCs have been instructed to ensure that faculty members attend their respective colleges regularly and conduct online classes from the campus.

“Internal examinations and semester-end examinations will proceed according to the schedule notified by universities and institutions,” it reads.

Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar, Prof Shiekh Aijaz Bashir, the nodal principal of colleges Kashmir, issued a notice emphasising that all classes would strictly adhere to the timetable between 10 am and 4 pm.

“Physical attendance of students is prohibited, and faculty will mark student attendance only in online mode,” the notice reads.

He said that the arrangement would continue until further notice to prevent academic gaps caused by the early winter onset, and all scheduled examinations would proceed as planned.