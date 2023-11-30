NIT to reopen in February after winter break

Srinagar, Nov 30: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar Thursday announced winter vacations till February 5 next year.

“This year we announced the winter vacations 10 days earlier. Otherwise, the vacation was scheduled from December 9,” Registrar, NIT Srinagar, Atiq-u-Rehman told Greater Kashmir. “The Institute will reopen on February 5.”

Rehman said that now the situation in NIT was peaceful and vacations were announced given the persisting cold wave.

“Cold is getting harsh with each passing day. So we announced vacations,” he said.

The senior NIT functionary said that students were gradually leaving for their homes and the atmosphere had now turned conducive.

About the ongoing examinations, Rehman said that only one paper examination was held.

“We will conduct the rest of the exams in February,” he said.

The NIT campus, for the past two days, witnessed a face-off between students after a video by an engineering student hurting religious sentiments went viral.

At present, around 3000 students from different parts of the country study at NIT, Srinagar.

On Thursday morning, the NIT instructed all students to vacate hostels with immediate effect.

The students were also informed that the mess service in NIT would not be available from Friday afternoon.

“After the declaration of winter vacation for students with effect from November 30, 2023, vide Order No 60 of 2023 issued under endorsement number NITS/R/23/600 dated November 30, 2023, all hostel boarders

(boys and girls) are instructed to vacate the hostels with immediate effect,” reads a circular issued by the NIT.