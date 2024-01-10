Prof A. Ravinder Nath assumes additional charge of Director, NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 10: Prof A. Ravinder Nath Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir on Wednesday assumed additional charge of Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, relieving Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla as per the orders of the Ministry of Education.

Prof. Nath was received by Registrar Prof. Aatikur Rehman, senior faculty members and administrative staff followed by a brief interaction session.

During his interaction, Prof. Nath recognized the impressive legacy of NIT Srinagar. He described the institution as a symbol of knowledge, a sanctuary for intellectual exploration, and a driving force for positive transformation throughout its history.

Prof. Nath conveyed his aspiration to elevate NIT Srinagar to greater heights and sought the cooperation of both teaching and non-teaching colleagues to achieve this shared mission.

He said nothing can be achieved without the support of administrative staff, faculty, colleagues and students. It is collective effort and we all have to make NIT Srinagar as one of the best institutes of this country, he added.

In March 2023, the Ministry of Education had appointed Prof. Nath, Dean, Faculty of Technology, Osmania University, Hyderabad, as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for a period of five years.

Prior to his appointment as Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Nath, who has over 35 years of Research and Teaching experience, has worked in different senior academic and administrative positions in various institutions of higher learning.

Prof. Nath had previously worked as Professor of Biotechnology, at School of Life Sciences, Central University of Karnataka.

Earlier, he served as the Dean, Faculty of Technology and the Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Osmania University, the Dean, Academic Affairs at MANUU and the Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, OU.

He has also been Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology, OU. Recently, he was selected for the prestigious UGC- BSR Faculty Fellowship.

Prof. Nath was also the Chairman, BoS, in Pharmacy and Biotechnology. He served the Osmania University for more than three decades. He also acted as the chairman for a Committee on Implementation of CBCS and CFSD by the Telangana government.

He also served as a member of the Academic Council of Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

Prof. Nath’s administrative responsibilities included international exposure on the H.E. system with State and Central Universities Structure and Function.

He served on various committees of state and national level institutions including prestigious AICTE and UGC etc.

Prof. Nath has participated in more than 20 International Conferences, visited over 23 countries and has delivered more than 200 Lectures in scores of Institutions across the nation.

He has successfully executed five research projects funded by Government of India agencies (MHRD, AICTE & UGC) and three sponsored projects by the industry besides a Departmental project.

He served as the Coordinator, World Bank – MHRD project TEQIP-I; Principal Investigator for CoE Program under TEQIP – II Phase; Chief Coordinator of the UGC – UPE scheme and Nodal Officer for RUSA-1.0 at the University level.

He was the chief coordinator UPE Osmania University between 2012 and 2016 and Nodal Officer for RUSA (2015-2016).

Prof. Nath did his Graduate Degree in Industrial Chemistry, Master Degrees (M.Sc and M.Tech) in Chemistry and Biotechnology, and Doctorate in Natural Products Chemistry from India.

He worked as a Post-Doctoral Fellow in Pharmacy at the State University of New York, Stony Brook in the USA.

Prof. Nath was selected and trained at University of Cambridge, UK under LEAP – Flagship Scheme of MHRD and completed over 25 trainings in Pedagogy and Subject Advancement Research and Management.

He was instrumental in the introduction of Food Technology, Biotechnology and Pharmacy Programs at UG and PG Level.

Prof. Nath has been the architect of over 42 Reports on Academics, Research and Governance policies for creation of Central Facilities and Other Institutional Structures/Bodies at University and Institution level, besides formulating the CBCS Templates for both Regular and Distance Education Programs at MANUU.

Prof. Nath has a robust research background, overseeing the awarding of 18 Doctorate Degrees and 98 Master’s Dissertations under his guidance. Additionally, he has provided mentorship to two Postdoctoral Fellows (PDFs) and over 30 Undergraduate (UG) students.

His significant contributions include the completion of five major research projects and four consultancy projects sponsored by MHRD, AICTE, and UGC. With over 100 publications, he has made a mark in the academic community, earning a Google Scholar I-10 Index of 38, H-Index of 20, cumulative citations of 1600+, and a CIF of 55+.

Notably, Prof. Nath holds the esteemed title of Fellow of the Institute of Engineers and Fellow of the Telangana Academy of Sciences.