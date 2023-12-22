16 Corps Commander, DGP review situation on operation site

Rajouri, Dec 22: General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps (16 Corps) Lt Gen Sandeep Jain and the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, R R Swain Friday visited Dehra Ki Gali, Bufliyaz and Surankote to review the security situation and operational status, following December 21 terror attack.

In terrorists’ firing on army vehicles, four army personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries on Thursday.

This afternoon, DGP R R Swain visited the area where he was received by DIG Rajouri-Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal along with Senior Superintendents of Police and other police and army officers.

The DGP examined and reviewed the overall security situation in the area. He was also briefed by the local police units about the situation.

Security situation in Rajouri, Poonch districts is being viewed as a major concern, especially after the fresh terror attack, being considered as one of the major and brutal attacks executed by terrorists after a proper planning.

DGP Swain also reviewed the status of operations launched by forces in the forest areas of Dehra Ki Gali (DKG), Bufliyaz.

The operation was jointly launched by Indian Army, J&K Police, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces to intercept terrorists, who carried out this deadly attack.

16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Jain also reviewed the security situation and took stock of operations underway and related developments.

Meanwhile, the White Knight Corps paid tributes to the fallen soldiers on ‘X.’

“#IndianArmy and #Whiteknight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in #Surankote on 21 Dec23 while fighting the scourge of terrorism,” it wrote on ‘X.’