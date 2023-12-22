Rajouri, Dec 22: Massive combing operation to intercept group of terrorists, involved in Thursday’s ambush targetting army vehicles and killing four soldiers besides injuring three others, continued on Friday in dense forest areas of Dehra Ki Gali, Bufliyaz in Poonch’s Surankote subdivision.

Amid aerial surveillance of the area, the army has intensified ground combing operations.

At least one dozen locals have also been detained by the Indian army so far to develop some leads into the attack.

The terrorists had ambushed two army vehicles at Danar Sawniya Morh on DKG -Bufliyaz road Thursday afternoon.

The army vehicles, which came under attack, were moving for an operation that was launched on early Thursday morning, following reports of suspicious movement in the area.

Officials said, “For the second consecutive day on Friday, security forces continued their massive operation in the area, which is covered by dense forests from all sides. This forest stretch has thick vegetation besides pine and deodar trees.”

“In the area, a multi-layer cordon has been placed by forces and intense ground operation is going on. It (operation) is being carried out by army troops assisted by Jammu and Kashmir Police SOG and CRPF,” the officials said.

Besides on-ground searches, officials said, the army was conducting aerial surveillance in the area using advanced equipment and drones.

“More operational teams and heavy reinforcement have been rushed to the area for searches,” they said.

However, no official statement was issued by the army or police today with regard to the ongoing operation.