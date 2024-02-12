Benefits of ST reservation will be extended this year: LG

Jammu, Feb 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the benefits of the reservation of Scheduled Tribes (ST) would be extended this year and Paharis, Padaris, Kolis, and Gadda Brahmins would be included in the tribal plan schemes.

Interacting with the 120-member delegation of Pahari community at Raj Bhawan, the LG reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to ensure that the benefits of ST reservation would be extended to Pahari, Padari, Koli and Gadda Brahmin this year and they would be included in the tribal plan schemes.

He assured the delegation that the issues projected by them would be implemented in letter and spirit.

LG Sinha asked the community elders to constitute a Samiti of prominent members for seamless coordination with government officials on the issues concerning the community.

The prominent Pahari leaders thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering the Pahari community while safeguarding the interest of Gujjar, Bakerwals, and other listed tribes.

“We are all brothers and working with aim of nation-building,” the Pahari community members said.

Former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig lauded the Centre and the J&K administration for fulfilling the long-pending demands of the Paharis and other communities.

Pahari leader Rafiq Shah said that justice had been delivered after 75 year of political and social slavery. “Today we are feeling empowered and free,” he said.

J&K BJP General Secretary Vibodh Gupta said that Gujjar, Bakerwal, and Pahari community would work together for the development of J&K.

He said that the ST community would play a major role in developmental journey of J&K.

Dinesh Sharma lauded the historic decision of the government to grant ST status to Paharis, Padaris, Kolis, and Gadda Brahmins.

“It has removed the developmental imbalance and strengthened the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas,” he said.

Flail Singh said that this was a dawn of new prosperity of the Pahari community and the bright future of the young generation.

Raja Ajaz said that the present government under the guidance of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had created a conducive atmosphere for the Pahari community and the entire border belt.

Anjum, Pradeep Sharma, Iqbal Malik, and Murtaza Khan thanked the J&K administration for working as a bridge between the Pahari community and the Centre and ensure justice for the community.

District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla Chairperson, Safina Baig was also present during the interaction.