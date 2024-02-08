Effective scientific solution can mitigate climate change impact: LG

Jammu, Feb 8

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the effective scientific solution can mitigate the climate change impact and directed the agricultural universities to prepare a diversification strategy.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 6th J&K Agricultural Science Congress on ‘Diversification of Agriculture for Self-Reliant Mountain Agro-Ecology’ at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), the LG welcomed the eminent scientists and researchers from across the country in the three-day conference.

He said that the exchange of ideas and discussions among the experts on critical aspects of alternative agriculture systems, digital agriculture, start-up culture, advanced veterinary science, innovation, and data sciences would help in addressing the challenges and exploring opportunities in sustainable agriculture.

LG Sinha directed the agricultural universities to prepare a strategy for diversification, value addition, supply chain management, and profitable market linkage for small and marginal farmers.

“J&K has diverse agro-climatic zones which provide ample scope of adopting farm level diversifications. With this scientific solution, we can mitigate the impact of climate change and will be able to generate higher farm revenue from the same piece of land,” he said.

The LG made certain valuable suggestions to improve productivity and make the agriculture and allied sectors more lucrative for farmers and stakeholders.

He advised chalking out an effective scientific strategy for organic and integrated farming.

“Our farmers should be provided necessary handholding and guidance on monoculture farming so that they can avail the benefits of this ‘farming of future,’” LG Sinha said.

He emphasised on increasing awareness and dissemination of information on the benefits of crop rotation, digitization, and precision farming tools among the farmers.

The LG also advised for Rural Action Plan for innovation, technological advances, and digital agriculture to make rural communities accessible to the key flagship areas of the agriculture and allied sectors.

He shared various progressive steps taken by the government including the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), high-density plantation, GI tags for niche products, agri-entrepreneurship, new Farmers’ Producers Organisations, and developing educational institutions as a technical hub to support farmers.

“J&K is the biggest producer of apple in the country. Last year, our annual production was 75 percent of the country’s total production. In the last 3 years, 2.44 lakh metric tonnes of CA storage additional capacity have been added and we are aiming to add similar capacity in the next 6 months,” LG Sinha said.

He also inaugurated the international hostel of the SKUAST-J and released the Souvenir cum Abstracts of the 6th J&K Agricultural Science Congress being organised by SKUAST-J in collaboration with J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology, J&K.

J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology handed over a cheque of the financial assistance of Rs 1.45 crore to SKUAST-J on account of research of R&D projects under the Sponsored Research and Extension Programme scheme.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J and conference chair, B N Tripathi emphasised the importance of diversification of agriculture and its potential in attaining food and livelihood security.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai and Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Saurabh Bhagat were also present on the occasion.