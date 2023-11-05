J&K’s power crisis deepens as no new projects commissioned by CVPPPL in recent times

Srinagar, Nov 5: In a concerning revelation, one of the most prominent players in the hydropower generation sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL), has disclosed that it has not commissioned any new projects in the recent times.

CVPPPL is a joint venture company between NHPC (51 percent) and JKSPDC (49 percent), established on the initiative of the J&K Government and the Government of India (GoI) to harness the vast hydro potential of J&K.

The company was incorporated in 2011 with the mission to contribute to the power generation capacity of the region.

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) query, CVPPPL confirmed that no power projects had been completed in the recent times.

The reply emphasised that three power projects are currently under construction, and one power project is under clearance.

Consequently, no power generation took place during the recent times.

Furthermore, the CVPPPL clarified that they had not undertaken any power projects in the Kashmir division, indicating a focus on other regions.

However, they reported that three significant hydropower projects, Pakal Dul (1000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), and Kwar (540 MW), were in various stages of construction, and an additional power project, the 930 MW Kirthai-II Hydroelectric Power Project, was in the survey and investigation stage in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

CVPPPL has been entrusted with the construction of several projects on a Build, Own, Operate, and Maintain (BOOM) basis, with an aggregate installed capacity of 3094 MW.

However, there has been no addition to power generation by CVPPPL in the recent times, which has placed significant pressure on the government’s exchequer.

The government has resorted to purchasing power from outside sources at higher costs, resulting in a substantial discrepancy between revenue and expenditure on power generation.

J&K is grappling with a severe power crisis due to a significant deficit in the demand and supply of electricity.

The power crisis has been particularly felt in Kashmir, where frequent power outages have become a common occurrence due to increased demand and constrained power supply.

This situation highlights the urgency for addressing the power deficit and expediting the completion of ongoing power projects to meet the energy needs of the region effectively.