LG pays tribute to Inspector Masroor

Jammu, Dec 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday paid tribute to J&K Police, Inspector Masroor Ahmad.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying, “No words are strong enough to express the pain of losing Inspector Masroor Ahmad, the brave son of Mother India. I salute his courage and sacrifice. In this difficult moment of grief, I express my condolences to the family of the martyr.”

“I want to assure the people that his supreme sacrifice will not go in vain. We are firmly resolved to crush the terrorist menace and give a befitting reply to those who are aiding and abetting terrorism,” the LG said.