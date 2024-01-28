Rafiabad’s first snowfall casts positive spell on fruit farmers

Baramulla, Jan 28: As the first snowfall of the season lashed in parts of the upper reaches of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday morning, the fruit growers in the apple-rich areas of Sopore and Rafiabad expressed optimism over the positive turn of events.

In the upper reaches of Rafiabad, a few inches of snowfall was recorded on Sunday, while moderate rains graced the plain areas of most areas of north Kashmir, breaking the long dry spell.

The snowfall, though restricted to less area, brought joy to fruit growers who were disheartened at the prolonged absence of precipitation in the area.

Firdous Ahmad, a fruit grower from Rafiabad, said that while the plains did not experience snowfall, the moderate rainfall is expected to enhance soil moisture, contributing to better fruit yields.

Concerns had risen among the farmers due to the extended dry spell, potentially leading to early flowering and impacting both the quality and quantity of the fruit.

“We were worried that if the prolonged dry spell continued, it would result in early flowering, which can devastate the yield. Although there is no major snowfall yet, little snowfall in some areas of the upper reaches of Rafiabad and moderate rainfall in the plains have kept the hopes of the farmers alive,” Ahmad said.

Fruit growers in Kashmir have been facing potential losses, with experts warning that the dry spell might lead to early flowering, affecting the quality and quantity of the fruit.

The continuous absence of rainfall or snowfall, even in January, has raised concerns among fruit growers and farmers in Kashmir.

Expressing cautious optimism, the President of Sopore Fruit Mandi, Fayaz Ahmad Malik said, “Although the dry spell has been broken to some extent, we are yet to see a major change in weather that can rejuvenate apple fields and infuse new life into the orchards.”

He said that it was important that the dry spell should break and its impact would be substantial and provide the much-needed boost to the orchards.

The apple industry is a vital component of J&K’s economy, directly or indirectly involving around 50 lakh people from 12 lakh families.

Kashmir contributes 75 percent of the country’s apple produce.