Severe cold wave grips Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 8: With each passing day, the cold wave is tightening its grip in Kashmir even as minimum temperatures settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Friday.

“It was the second coldest night in Srinagar against minus 2.6 degrees Celsius on the previous night,” MeT officials said here, adding that the temperature was 1.8 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

They said that the ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius against minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and the temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal at the resort.

The MeT officials said that Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius against minus 4.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.6 degrees Celsius below normal at the resort.

Officials said Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2 degrees Celsius against minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 1.3 degrees Celsius and coldest for the place.

They said Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against minus 2.2 degrees Celsius the previous night while the minimum temperature was 1.6 degrees Celsius below normal and the season’s coldest so far in the area.

The MeT officials said that Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius against minus 3.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal.