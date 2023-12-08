Keep eye on situation; take preventive, punitive action: ADGP L&O

Srinagar, Dec 8: In the backdrop of upcoming events, J&K Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Vijay on Friday directed the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendent of Police to keep eye on the situation and take preventive and punitive actions in case anybody tries to disrupt peace.

“ADGP Law and order J&K Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting of all the DMs and SSPs of Kashmir division for the first time today afternoon at PCR Kashmir,” officials said here.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Baduri, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi, DD IB, DIGs of all the ranges of Kashmir, DIG CID Altaf Ahmad Khan, and SSP PCR Kashmir also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, all the officers briefed the chair on the prevailing Law and Order and security scenario and shared the field generated inputs with respect to all the expectedly emerging situations in view of upcoming events.

“All the district heads were stressed to keep eye on the situation, and take preventive and punitive actions under law those who indulge in mischief, misinformation and misuse of social media,” officials said. “He stressed that miscreants and mischievous elements shouldn’t be allowed to vitiate peace and harmony.”

Officials said Vijay Kumar, also got briefed about prevention of incidents and directed to anticipate different scenarios and accordingly plan an effective response for the same.

“All DMs and SSPs were asked by the ADGP and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to conduct meetings with field officers and other stakeholders,” officials said. “ADGP L&O sensitised them about the calibrated response to be taken in case of any untoward scene emerging from the situation.”