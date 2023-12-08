Srinagar, Dec 8: Informing that the killing of J&K Police Inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani by terrorists has been given to National Investigations Agency for probe, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order Vijay Kumar on Friday said that there a number of standard operating procedures (SOPs) already laid down for the police personnel and they will be followed strictly.

“The case (killing of Masroor Ahmad Wani) has been given to the NIA. The NIA and J&K Police will investigate it jointly,” Vijay Kumar told reporters after the wreath ceremony of J&K Police Inspector here. “The involved will soon be brought to justice. Investigations are on and we cannot share the details.”

Inspector Masroor, who was grievously injured in a terrorist attack in Eidgah area of Srinagar in October succumbed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday.

Terrorists shot him with a pistol from point-blank range when he was playing cricket in Eidgah area of Srinagar on October 29 this year.

Masroor was flown to Srinagar on Friday morning.

Senior officers laid wreaths here at the District Police Lines Srinagar.

The ADGP Law and Order said that maintenance of law and order is the basic need and a right of the public.

“Those persons, separatists, miscreants or terrorists, who try to disturb it, will be dealt with sternly,” he said.

About what steps the Police have taken to stop such attacks in the future, Vijay Kumar said that there are a number of standard operating procedures (SOPs) already laid down for the Police personnel and they would be followed strictly.

“We had issued a number of SOPs last year after several meetings and consultations for the officers and personnel about what to do when on leave or at home or outside,” he said. “Awareness was spread, but there are deficiencies sometimes, the consequences of which we have to bear.”

To a question whether there was any input shared with the officer about the attack, the senior Police officer said that there was an input and every police personnel was told but there is a lapse sometimes.

“We will take care in the future and every officer has been told to make their personnel aware of the SOPs and it is very important to follow them strictly,” he said.

Kumar said that there are both kinetic as well as non-kinetic operations going on to the extinct terror ecosystem.

“Several security agencies are taking actions, including attachment of properties,” he said. “We have been doing it for the last 2-3 years, by taking a holistic approach to fight and there are both kinetic as well as non-kinetic operations. This is a part of that and it will continue. We are also adding more steps to non-kinetic operations.”

WREATH LAYING CEREMONY

To pay honour and respect to martyr Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who attained martyrdom on Thursday after he was injured in a terror attack in Eidgah area of Srinagar, a wreath laying ceremony was held here at District Police Lines Srinagar on Friday.

Besides, family members and relatives, civil and Police officers led by ADGP Armed S J M Gillani, J&K ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the slain cop who was killed in the line of duty.

Among others, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF, DIG SSB Imtiaz Ismaiel Parray, DIG Armed and SDRF Shahid Mehraj, DIG CID Altaf Ahmad Khan, DIG IRP and SIU Abdul Qayoom, SSP Srinagar Asish Kumar Mishra and other officers and officials of Police and security forces paid rich floral tributes to the slain cop.

“We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty and stand by his family at this crucial juncture,” officers said.