Train service hit

Banihal, Feb 4: Six out of the total 16 trains running between Banihal-Budgam-Baramulla were cancelled by the railway authorities following heavy snowfall across the Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel on Sunday.

A railway official said that six out of the 16 trains running between Banihal, Budgam, and Baramulla were cancelled in the first half of the day due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir.

Officials said Train No 04483 from Banihal to Baramulla at 7:15 am, Train No 04614 from Baramulla to Banihal at 7:15 am, Train No 04474 from Baramulla to Banihal at 7:30 am, Train No 09766 from Budgam to Banihal at 9:20 am, Train No 09761 from Banihal to Budgam at 9:55 am, and Train No 09765 from Banihal and Budgam at 1 pm were suspended.

They said the remaining 10 trains resumed operations as per the scheduled time despite bad weather and snowfall in Kashmir and Banihal area.

Thousands of people use train services between Banihal and Kashmir on a daily basis to reach their respective destinations.