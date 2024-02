Jammu, Feb 4: A health talk was held on World Cander Day today at RS Pura.

According to an official press release, the Mission Shakti District Hub for Empowerment of Women Jammu in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, organised thehealth cum interactive talk at Government Industrial training institute, R S Pura to mark the observance of World Cancer Day.