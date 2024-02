Kargil, Feb 4: A mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Kargil district of Ladakh union territory on Sunday afternoon.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 2:42 PM and depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km. National Centre for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 04-02-2024, 14:42:55 IST, Lat: 33.36 & Long: 76.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Kargil, Ladakh.

However there were no reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.