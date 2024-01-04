21 shops, flat gutted in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 4: At least 21 shops and a residential flat were gutted at Dar Gali in the old bus stand area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The fire originated during pre-dawn hours of Thursday from a shop and quickly spread to adjacent structures, causing immense destruction to the market.

However, no casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Although fire tenders reached the spot on time, 21 shops were gutted before the raging flames could be contained.

Locals and Police assisted the rescue operation.

Bilal Ahmad Dar, who was putting up in a residential flat on the top floor lost over Rs 4.50 lakh cash in the fire mishap.

“Not only cash but three gold sets were also damaged in the fire,” he told Greater Kashmir.

Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

As an immediate relief, the district administration extended some monetary assistance to each affected shopkeeper.

BJP District President Kupwara, Javid Qureshi also visited the market and assured every possible support to the fire victims.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Kupwara, Niyaz Ahmad identified the fire victims as Nasir Ahmad Shah of Uttar Pradesh; Muhammad Saleem, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar of Brad, Sopore; Altaf Ahmad Bukhari of Pattan; Chaudhary Ghulam Mustafa, son of Abdul Hameed; Abdul Rashid, son of Abdul Kareem; Pir Bashiruddin, son of Pir Abdullah of Kanthpora; Ghulam Nabi, son of Abdul Kareem; Bashir Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad, sons of Ghulam Qadir Sofi of Sohipor; Kaiser Ahmad Rather, son of Muhammad Sadiq Rather of Tankipora Lolab; Rayees Ahmad War of Jaggerpora; Shabir Ahmad Lone, son of Abdul Jabbar of Lolab; Ghulam Muhammad Dar, son of Abdul Gani; Muhammad Rafiq Beigh, son of Ghulam Muhammad Beigh of Wadpora; Muhammad Ashraf Meelo, son of Sirajuddin Meelo; Reyaz Ahmad Malik, son of Muhammad Maqbool; Zubair Ahmad Dar, son of Habibullah Dar; Abdul Gani Dar, son of Jamal Dar; Muhammad Shafi Dar, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin; Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani, son of Lassi Wani; Abdul Aziz Mir, son of Ghulam Ahmad Mir; and Gulzar Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Ahmad Mir.