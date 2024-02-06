Ex-Army man from J&K’s Kupwara arrested in New Delhi over terrorism charges

New Delhi, Feb 6: Former Indian Army man, retired since January 31 last year, was nabbed by Delhi Police for his alleged involvement as an active member of Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

Accused of conspiring with fellow members, the wanted alleged terrorist identified as Riyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of district Kupwara, stands accused of receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LOC) under the guidance of terrorist handlers in PoK.

Police said that on February 4, Riyaz was arrested by the staff of New Delhi Railway Station police station.

“Specific information was received from investigation agencies in Jammu & Kashmir. Riyaz Ahmad was wanted in the terror module case in which five persons were arrested and incriminating material including five AK rifles (short), five AK magazines, 16 short AK rounds were recovered,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said that these arms and ammunition were sent by PoK based LeT terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh a.k.a Shakoor, a resident of Gabra Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, a resident of Dhanni Karnah.

“Both were operating from across the border. It was also informed that the alleged Riyaz Ahmad is absconding and would shortly reach New Delhi Railway Station in the wee hours,” said the officer.

The police team tasked to nab him — identified the alleged Riyaz in the crowd and apprehended him — when he was trying to flee from Exit Gate no 1, of New Delhi Railway Station in the early morning hours.

“He was subjected to intensive interrogation, and it was revealed that he along with his friend Altaf had boarded Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station at about 3:00 p.m. on February 3. From there they took an auto and reached NDRS. Riyaz was about to go to some other hideout,” said the officer.

The officer said that Riyaz Ahmad is suspected of having received a consignment of arms and ammunition from Khursheed and Ghulam, both already arrested by J&K Police.

“Riyaz Ahmad and his friend Altaf retired from the Indian Army on January 31, 2023. One mobile phone and one SIM card has been recovered from his possession,” said the officer.