Father-of-six trapped in 35ft deep well rescued after 9 hours in Tangmarg

Srinagar, Dec 28: A 45-year-old man was rescued on Thursday evening after remaining trapped in a 35ft deep well for nine hours in the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The incident unfolded when the individual slipped into the well, with the authorities responding swiftly to the distress call, employing specialized equipment and skilled personnel to rescue the individual from the perilous situation.

Officials said that after hours of intense efforts, the rescue team including SDRF, J&K Police, locals in particular managed to rescue the individual identified as Bashir Ahmed Rather from the well.

Rather (45), a father of six children from Karhama Kunzer reportedly fell into the well in a nearby Dhobiwan locality at around 11 pm. After a tense and challenging operation, the man was finally lifted to the surface in an injured condition, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment, they added.

Meanwhile, locals hailed the efforts of civil administration, hospital authorities, F&ES, CRPF especially the rescue team including the SDRF, J&K Police and the locals who fought the major rescue operation from the morning.

In the meantime, residents attributed the incident to a perceived lack of adequate water supply in the area. “If there would have been enough drinking water supply from the Jal Shakti Department, the incident wouldn’t have happened. These wells are a major source of water to them, they alleged.

During summers, the area relies on a local stream and in winters, the wells are their only source to mitigate the crises. The department has miserably failed to address the water persistent crises in the village, the residents said—(KNO)