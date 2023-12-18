Four earthquakes jolt Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh in one hour

Srinagar, Dec 18: Four earthquakes rocked Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions in a span of less than one hour on Monday, triggering scare among the residents.

As per National Centre for seismology, the earthquakes struck Kargil in Ladakh region and Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, there was no report of any loss of life or property.

The first earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Kargil at 3:48 pm local time. The same region was struck by another quake at 4:01 pm which measured 3.8 on the Richter scale.

Another earthquake was reported from Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir. The quake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, was reported at 4:01 pm.

Kishtwar was struck by another quake at 4:16 pm. The magnitude of the quake was 3.6 on the Richter scale.