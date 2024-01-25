Fresh snowfall starts along Pir Panjal in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 25: The dry spell in some areas of Kashmir has started to break after snowfall started Thursday evening in the southern part of the Himalayan region.

Quoting sources news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that snowfall is going on along the Mughal Road and Pir Ki Gali in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district.

On Tuesday, a private weather forecaster predicted that three subsequent Western Disturbances may break Kashmir’s prolonged dry spell.

The Meteorological office has also issued an advisory between January 28-31. It also warned of temporary motorway closures in higher reaches of the region including Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna Top, Razdan Pass, and Zojila.

People requiring to travel were advised to plan according to the weather forecast.