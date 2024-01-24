Gulmarg’s sledge pullers, vendors idle as snowless winter hits tourism

Gulmarg (Baramulla), Jan 23: The horsemen, vendors, and sledge pullers warm themselves near a huge fire in the middle of a vast meadow in the nearly deserted ski resort of Gulmarg.

During previous winters, they wouldn’t have time to even sit and have tea, but this year they have been without work most of the time, courtesy snowless winters.

The zig-zag roads, with mountains on one side and the downslope on the other give a prelude to what is coming. The conical-pine trees which would normally be in a refreshing whitish green avatar, appear frail and less green.

As one reaches the top and the zig-zag road ends, leading to the entry gate of the famous ski-resort, the bleak image continues.

In winters, when one crossed the entry gate, the massive meadows blanketed with snow and the light it reflected would hurt one’s eyes, but this time, the deserted, barren land, hurt the hearts of locals and outsiders, alike.

What would otherwise be bustling with skiers, tourists and locals, Gulmarg-Kashmir’s famous ski-resort- wears a deserted look with barren meadows covered by dried, yellow grass.

“Last year, snow accumulation was over 5-feet, but this year it has not even snowed an inch,” says Feroz Ahmad, a sledge puller.

Tourists visiting Gulmarg this year are crying, whining, and regretting what they spend their money for, Ahmad says.

Unfortunately this is aggravated by some of the horsemen who deceive tourists by promising a ride to the snow blanketed area, however, even after taking them for a long distance, they are only able to show them small patches of melting snow, Ahmad said.

However, only some of the horsemen use deception to earn, others wait, “even if it means to wait for an eternity,” asserts Ahmad.

The rush of tourists amid snow brings Kashmiris from different areas to Gulmarg for economic reasons. And although these people are here this year, they haven’t been able to sell anything, they claim.

Like 53-year-old Fareed Ahmad, who originally hails from north Kashmir’s Pattan and has been coming to Gulmarg for the last two decades to sell gloves, woolen caps and scarves, is lamenting the current snowless scenario.

Fareed would normally sell his stocks in 4-hours, however, even after trying till late evening, he says since November last year till now, he has only earned 10% of what he used to earn in a single day.

The amusement park, which would be running at its full capacity by local and tourist children, remains unattended. The train, the Giant Wheel, the Columbus Ship, the bungee-jumping have been defragmented and kept in a nearby store-house.

“It would be a waste of energy to assemble and operate them without anyone to ride and enjoy them,” said a caretaker requesting anonymity.

The quietness of the meadow is disrupted by half-hearted screams, as across the park, a frozen pond serves as the only enjoyment for a handful of tourists.

A sledge puller drags them across the frozen water body, while their screams reverberate the desolate hills.

Experts say the dry-spell could affect Kashmir’s economy heavily as 7% of its GDP is contributed by the region’s tourism sector.

Winter tourism would fuel Kashmir’s economy when the region’s big markets like Srinagar operated for less hours amid chill and snow. But this time, the backbone is crushed and the effects are surely witnessed across the Himalayan region, experts say.

Hoteliers say the majority of their bookings have been cancelled, while those who visited, left before their scheduled time after witnessing snowless slopes and dry meadows.

With over 40% of reservations being cancelled and new bookings being put on hold, the current dry spell is bringing Kashmir’s tourism industry to its knees.

The absence of snowfall is not only affecting the region’s tourism industry but could lead to water scarcity and impact agriculture, wildlife, and the fragile biodiversity of the region, environmentalists say.

While meteorological department’s successive predictions regarding snow have failed till date, the official from the department has said, there is a possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places.

Apprehending grave consequences for dry winters, fearful Kashmiri Muslims have been organising special prayers and mass cooking or Saas Ras, traditionally cooked during famine or dry spell.